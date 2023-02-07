Logo

SpliceVault Portal Provides Look at RNA Splicing Changes Linked to Genetic Variants

Feb 07, 2023

Australian researchers reporting in Nature Genetics outline a web portal known as SpliceVault, designed for interpreting and classifying messenger RNA splice site variant. With splicing clues found in RNA sequencing data for more than 335,600 samples assessed for the 300K-RNA resource, the team characterized the so-called "Top-4" unannotated splicing events, turning to the 300K-RNA Top-4 to predict and find variant-related splicing changes, exon-skipping events, and cryptic splice sites. "The 300K-RNA Top-4 events correctly identify 96 percent of exon-skipping events (including multi-exon skipping) and 86 percent of activated cryptic splice sites induced by 88 variants in 74 genes for 140 affected individuals or heterozygotes subject to RNA diagnostics," the authors report, noting that the approach surpassed an existing method called SpliceAI when it came to exon- and double-exon skipping predictions or cryptic splice site activation. "We provide SpliceVault," they add, "a web portal to access 300K-RNA … which quantifies natural variation in splicing and potentially predicts the nature of variant-associated mis-splicing."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Points to Tuberculosis Protection by Gaucher Disease Mutation

A mutation linked to Gaucher disease in the Ashkenazi Jewish population appears to boost Mycobacterium tuberculosis resistance in a zebrafish model of the lysosomal storage condition, a new PNAS study finds.

SpliceVault Portal Provides Look at RNA Splicing Changes Linked to Genetic Variants

The portal, described in Nature Genetics, houses variant-related messenger RNA splicing insights drawn from RNA sequencing data in nearly 335,700 samples — a set known as the 300K-RNA resource.

Automated Sequencing Pipeline Appears to Allow Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Lineage Detection in Nevada Study

Researchers in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics describe and assess a Clear Labs Dx automated workflow, sequencing, and bioinformatic analysis method for quickly identifying SARS-CoV-2 lineages.

UK Team Presents Genetic, Epigenetic Sequencing Method

Using enzymatic DNA preparation steps, researchers in Nature Biotechnology develop a strategy for sequencing DNA, along with 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine, on existing sequencers.