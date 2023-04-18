Logo

South China Tiger Genome, Analyses Point to Conservation Clues

Apr 18, 2023

For a paper appearing in BMC Biology, a team at the Guangzhou Zoo and Guangzhou Wildlife Research Center, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and elsewhere present findings from a population genomic analysis focused on the South China tiger subspecies Panthera tigris amoyensis. Using long-read single-molecule real-time sequencing, short-read genome re-sequencing data for 26 tigers, optical mapping, and Hi-C chromatin interaction profiling, the researchers put together a 2.47 gigabase genome containing more than 20,900 predicted protein-coding genes, 568 microRNAs, more than 6,300 transfer RNAs, and hundreds more ribosomal or small nuclear RNAs, along with repetitive elements that made up almost 35 percent of the genome. When they analyzed the genome alongside sequences from 40 other animals spanning half a dozen tiger subspecies, the authors tracked down two distinct South China tiger lineages  which were marked by rare variants that originated in other tiger subspecies  along with signs of recent inbreeding or a recent founder event. "We recommend that individuals of the two genomic lineages could be merged to breed for minimizing a further loss of the unique and critical genetic variations [in the South China tiger genome]," they write, arguing that the latest results "shed light into a potentially bright future of these critically endangered cats."

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

South China Tiger Genome, Analyses Point to Conservation Clues

Researchers in BMC Biology outline efforts to establish a chromosome-level South China tiger genome, which they compare with those of other tiger subspecies.

Late Antiquity Grapevine Lineage Reveals Past Cultivation, Trading Patterns

An international team in PNAS retraces features found in Late Antiquity grapevine plants cultivated in the Southern Levant, uncovering an early white grape cultivar.

Lablab Legume Genome Sequenced as Orphan Crop Breeding Resource

A Nature Communications study highlights genomic approaches for understanding and improving climate-resilient orphan crops, particularly the African lablab legume.

Sickle Cell Disease Mutation Repaired in Patient Cells With Prime Editing

A Nature Biomedical Engineering study tracks the outcomes of ex vivo prime editing experiments on patient hematopoietic stem or progenitor engrafted in mouse models.