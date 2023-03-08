Logo

Single Larval Species Found in Mezcal 'Worm' DNA Analysis

Mar 08, 2023

For a paper in PeerJ Life & Environment, a team from the University of Florida's Florida Museum of Natural History and other centers in the US, Canada, and Switzerland turn to targeted DNA sequencing to track down the moth species behind the worm-like larvae that are found at the bottom of mezcal bottles produced in Mexico. Starting with 21 larvae from several commercially available brands of the distilled agave alcoholic drinks, the researchers successfully isolated, amplified, and sequenced DNA from all but three of the samples. Rather than finding all three species suspected of serving as the mezcal "worm," their targeted cytochrome C oxidase subunit 1 (COI) gene sequencing pointed to a single source species in the samples tested: the agave redworm moth, Comadia redtenbacheri. "Our result was somewhat unexpected because there are historically about 63 species of larvae or 'worms' that are consumed in Mexico," the author write. Even so, the current result "affirms the importance of C. redtenbacheri for the mezcal industry," they explain, calling the species "one of the most popular edible insects in Mexico."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Alzheimer's Disease Features Dialed Down in Mice Missing Methylation-Related Gene

In mouse models of Alzheimer's disease, researchers see improved cognitive function and enhanced macrophage cell function in the absence of an m6A RNA methylation mediator, as they report in PLOS Biology.

Study Explores Expression Features Distinguishing Prostate Cancer, Chronic Pancreatitis

Researchers in BMC Genomics turn to network approaches to interpret gene- and long non-coding RNA expression shifts found in chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma samples.

Single Larval Species Found in Mezcal 'Worm' DNA Analysis

Researchers in PeerJ Life & Environment see a lone moth species in the bottom of Mexican mezcal bottles in their targeted DNA sequencing-based analyses of the worm-like larvae.

Peer Coaching Study Points to Potential Need for Germline Genetic Testing Support

Researchers saw a slight increase in germline genetic test orders for eligible cancer patients when they offered medical oncologists peer coaching by cancer genetics experts, as they report in JAMA Network Open.