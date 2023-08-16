Logo

Simulation Study Links Archaic Ancestry on X Chromosome to Sex Biased Introgression

Aug 16, 2023

Brown University researchers reporting in PLOS Genetics consider potential sex-biased contributions to the archaic introgression patterns present on the X chromosome. By digging into archaic ancestry profiles on autosomal chromosomes and the X chromosomes of modern-day humans, the team saw far more archaic ancestry on the autosomes relative to the X chromosome, particularly in samples from European individuals. That ratio was somewhat lower in other populations, including individuals from South Asia, prompting the authors to take a closer look at sex-biased archaic introgression and its effects. "Using simulation studies, we find that when the archaics were mostly male, modern humans end up with less archaic DNA on chromosome X than their autosomes, compared to when there is a female-bias or no sex-bias," they report, adding that "male sex-bias could be contributing to the difference in the amount of archaic DNA on chromosome X versus the autosomes," though there are "plenty of other factors to be explored about how demography and selection have shaped our DNA."

The Scan

Team Presents Reprogramming Strategy Informed by Epigenetic Dynamics

Researchers reporting in Nature use insights into DNA methylation and gene expression patterns during reprogramming to come up with a "transient-naïve-treatment" method.

Mammalian Study Links Lifespan Extension to Signals in Subset of mTOR Pathway Genes

A study appearing in BMC Genomics highlights signals in mammalian/mechanistic target of rapamycin signaling genes among especially long-lived mammalian species.

Exome Sequencing Analysis Identifies Copy Number Variants Linked to Breast Cancer Susceptibility

In PLOS Genetics, researchers use long-read whole-genome sequencing to identify copy number variants associated with breast cancer risk in a Finnish cohort.