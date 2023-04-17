Logo

Sickle Cell Disease Mutation Repaired in Patient Cells With Prime Editing

Apr 17, 2023

In Nature Biomedical Engineering, investigators with the Broad Institute's Merkin Institute of Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, Harvard University, and other centers present findings from an ex vivo prime editing study focused on repairing a sickle cell disease (SCD)-related mutation in the beta-globulin-coding gene HBB. After achieving prime editing frequencies of between 15 percent and 41 percent in hematopoietic stem cells or progenitor cells from four SCD-affected individuals, the researchers transplanted cells into immunodeficient mice, tracking edited cell engraftment, wild-type HBB levels, potential off-target edits, and response to low oxygen conditions after 17 weeks. "Taken together, our results establish an early example of therapeutic prime editing in human HSCs and demonstrate a potential strategy for a one-time autologous SCD treatment that directly corrects the sickle globin allele back to wild-type HBB without requiring [double-strand breaks] or donor DNA templates," the authors suggest.

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Sickle Cell Disease Mutation Repaired in Patient Cells With Prime Editing

A Nature Biomedical Engineering study tracks the outcomes of ex vivo prime editing experiments on patient hematopoietic stem or progenitor engrafted in mouse models.

Team Unearths Conserved Spermatogenesis Gene With Proposed Contraceptive Utility

Nature Communications researchers characterize a sperm production-related gene with testicular tissue expression with an eye to a non-hormonal developing male contraceptive.

Team Teases Out Germline Integrity, Protection Pathway During Worm Developmental Pause

A Caenorhabditis elegans study in PLOS Genetics points to a pathway that protects and preserves germ cell function during and after a diapause state dubbed dauer.

Scientists Use Cell State Data to Build Improved Polygenic Risk Score for Coronary Artery Disease

In AJHG, researchers describe a hybrid polygenic risk score for coronary artery disease developed using cell state data.