Logo

Shared Features Found Across CTNNB1-Related Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Sep 13, 2022

For a paper appearing in Genetics in Medicine, investigators at the University of Adelaide and other international centers explore clinical heterogeneity across neurodevelopmental conditions linked to pathogenic or likely pathogenic germline variants in CTNNB1. Using detailed phenotypic data and genetic tests for 52 individuals with loss-of-function CTNNB1 variants, along with published data for more than 350 more CTNNB1-related neurodevelopmental conditions, the team saw similar features in patients with CTNNB1-related conditions such as "neurodevelopmental disorder with spastic diplegia and visual defects" (NEDSDV) or monogenic cerebral palsy (CP). "A diagnosis of CP was not significantly associated with any set of traits that defined a specific phenotypic subgroup, indicating that CP is not additional to NEDSDV," the authors report, adding that at least two of the 392 CTNNB1 mutations considered "were dominant negative regulators of WNT signaling."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Prostate Cancer Predisposition Profiled in Chinese Patients

In PLOS Genetics, researchers describe dozens of deleterious germline mutations detected in groups of prostate cancer patients profiled in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Shared Features Found Across CTNNB1-Related Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Investigators consider in Genetics in Medicine comprehensive phenotypes and genetic features in more than 400 individuals with germline CTNNB1 loss-of-function alterations.

German Team Flags Western Blot Reporting Issues

A review in PLOS Biology of more than 550 research papers highlights common western blot reporting or presentation problems, ranging from excessive cropping to insufficient details.

Bladder Cancer Study Points to Strategy For Enhancing Immunotherapy Response in Tumor Subset

Researchers propose a strategy in Cancer Cell for enhancing response to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint blockade by targeting an additional checkpoint involving NKG2A.