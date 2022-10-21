Logo

Sequencing-Based Approach Shows Promise for Sepsis Diagnosis

Oct 21, 2022

A new approach to sepsis diagnosis that combines host transcriptional profiling and broad-range metagenomic pathogen detection is presented in Nature Microbiology. Early diagnosis and the identification of causative pathogens are key to successful sepsis treatment yet doing so remains difficult due to the limitations of current culture-based microbiologic diagnostics. Adding additional complexity is the need to differentiate sepsis effectively from non-infectious systemic illnesses, which can have similar presentations clinically. To overcome these challenges, a group led by scientists from the University of California, San Francisco, developed a diagnostic method that combines integrated host and pathogen metagenomic RNA and DNA sequencing of whole blood and plasma with machine learning. In a prospective cohort of critically ill adults who had been admitted to the hospital, the researchers showed that the approach identified 99 percent of microbiologically confirmed sepsis cases, and predicted sepsis in 74 percent of suspected and 89 percent of indeterminate sepsis cases. "We suggest that integrating host transcriptional profiling and broad-range metagenomic pathogen detection from nucleic acid is a promising tool for sepsis diagnosis," the authors write.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Sequencing-Based Approach Shows Promise for Sepsis Diagnosis

Researchers in Nature Microbiology have developed an approach combining host and pathogen metagenomic RNA and DNA sequencing to diagnose sepsis.

New Insights Into the Evolution of Butterfly Wing Patterns

Changes to noncoding genetic elements underpin the diverse wing patterns found among butterflies, a study in Science finds.

Sequencing Study Reveals Adaptative Variation in Maize

A high-resolution genetic variation map in Nature Genetics could serve as a resource for maize breeding efforts.

Study Uncovers New Details About Genetics of Suicide

An analysis in Molecular Psychiatry has homed in on genetic variants associated with suicidal behavior.