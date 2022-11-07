Sequencing Analysis Uncovers CLL Patient Groups With Varying Treatment Responses

Whole-genome sequencing may be able to gauge which chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients are more likely to have particular clinical outcomes, a study in Nature Genetics reports. Researchers from the University of Oxford and elsewhere sequenced the whole genomes of tumor and matched normal tissue samples from 485 CLL patients from the 100,000 Genomes Project. RNA-seq and ATAC-seq data was also available for a subset of patients. Through this, the researchers identified recurrent mutations, including known and putative driver genes. They additionally uncovered a number of translocations that affect regulatory elements and could point to potential drug targets. Further, a number of the features the researchers uncovered could together group patients into five clusters that associated with treatment response. "Robust testing on independent cohorts of patients undergoing targeted therapy will be required to further establish the clinical utility of this WGS-based classifier," they note.