Logo

Sequencing Analysis Uncovers CLL Patient Groups With Varying Treatment Responses

Nov 07, 2022

Whole-genome sequencing may be able to gauge which chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients are more likely to have particular clinical outcomes, a study in Nature Genetics reports. Researchers from the University of Oxford and elsewhere sequenced the whole genomes of tumor and matched normal tissue samples from 485 CLL patients from the 100,000 Genomes Project. RNA-seq and ATAC-seq data was also available for a subset of patients. Through this, the researchers identified recurrent mutations, including known and putative driver genes. They additionally uncovered a number of translocations that affect regulatory elements and could point to potential drug targets. Further, a number of the features the researchers uncovered could together group patients into five clusters that associated with treatment response. "Robust testing on independent cohorts of patients undergoing targeted therapy will be required to further establish the clinical utility of this WGS-based classifier," they note.

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Metabolic Phenotypes Linked to Manic Episodes Following Antidepressant Treatment in Bipolar Disorder

Using data from more than 5,000 individuals, a study in Pharmacogenomics Journal uncovers a link between metabolic phenotypes and manic episodes after antidepressant treatment in bipolar disorder.

Multi-Ancestry PRS Stratifies Women Based on Breast Cancer Risk

In JCO Precision Oncology, researchers write that their MA-PRS model could improve breast cancer risk prediction within the US population.

Sequencing Analysis Uncovers CLL Patient Groups With Varying Treatment Responses

Researchers from the University of Oxford sequence 485 CLL patients to find groups with different clinical outcomes, as they report in Nature Genetics.

On-Demand Gene Therapy Approach Shows Promise for Epilepsy

A new paper in Science describes using a gene therapy-based approach to decrease neuronal excitability, which suppresses seizures in a mouse model.