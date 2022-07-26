Logo

Salmonella Surveillance Study Points to Importance of Whole-Genome Sequence Data

Jul 26, 2022

In BMC Genomics, researchers at the State University of New York's University at Albany present findings from a population study of Salmonella enterica in New Hampshire from 2017 to 2020, using whole-genome sequence data from a surveillance program known as PulseNet. Based on genome sequences for almost 400 S. enterica isolates linked to clinical cases in the state over several years, the team got a closer look at population structure, phylogenetic relationships, and antimicrobial resistance or susceptibility for representatives from dozens of sequence types or serotypes. "[Whole-genome sequencing] studies of standing pathogen diversity provide critical insights into the population and evolutionary dynamics of lineages and antimicrobial resistance, which can be translated to effective public health action and decision-making," the authors report, adding that the findings so far "highlight the need to strengthen efforts to implement [whole-genome sequencing]-based surveillance and data analyses in state public health laboratories."

The Scan

VUS Classification Improved Using In Silico Protein Structural Variant Profiles

Researchers report in Genome Medicine that protein structure requests led to pathogenic or likely pathogenic designations for a subset of VUS.

Somatic Mutations Increase in Post-Treatment Blood Samples from Pediatric Cancer Patients

The number of somatic mutations jump and remain high for years after chemotherapy-based treatment for pediatric cancer, according to a new PNAS study.

KRAS Mutations Retrospectively Detected in Circulating Tumor DNA Across Cancer Types

Almost 4 percent of cancer patients had KRAS-G12C mutations in an analysis of 80,911 cases spanning more than 40 cancer types appearing in JCO Precision Oncology.