Logo

Researchers Tally, Rank Mendelian Disease Genes With Pipeline Approach

Dec 20, 2022

In npj Genomic Medicine, researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and elsewhere present a pipeline for "estimating and ranking" carrier frequencies related to recessively inherited or X-linked Mendelian conditions. Using whole-genome or exome sequences for diverse individuals in the Genome Aggregation Database, along with specific variant filtering and annotation steps, the team focused in on autosomal recessive disease variants in more than 2,500 genes and on almost 200 X-linked disease genes, establishing ancestry-specific variant carrier rates and gene ranks that were subsequently validated using whole-genome sequence data for tens of thousands more individuals from the Singapore 10K Genome Project, the China Metabolic Analytics Project, and the Westlake BioBank for Chinese pilot project. The approach "is readily adaptable to new genome-wide sequencing data and to prospective novel recessive genes," the authors write, noting that "carrier frequencies in a given population would be one of the most critically considered aspects for [newborn screening] and [expanded carrier screening]."

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Finds Limited Genetic, Epigenetic Overlap for Complex Traits

An analysis appearing in Nature Communications of genome-wide and epigenome-wide association data for 15 traits suggests the features found by each method may be somewhat distinct.

Researchers Tally, Rank Mendelian Disease Genes With Pipeline Approach

Researchers in npj Genomic Medicine characterize autosomal recessive and X-linked genes in Genome Aggregation Database sequences, establishing an ancestry-specific pipeline validated in other cohorts.

Inherited Retinal Disease Study Reveals Structural Variant Impacts on Risk Genes

Researchers re-analyzed genome sequences from people with retinal disease in Genetics in Medicine, incorporating optical mapping data to find 30 pathogenic structural variants in IRD risk genes.

Computational Tool Provides Pathogenic Variant Penetrance Estimates From Population Data

Researchers in Genome Medicine describe a tool for predicting autosomal dominant disease penetrance based on variant patterns in unrelated individuals with or without the condition of interest.