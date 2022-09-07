Logo

Researchers Share Results from Review of Web-Based Cancer Support Systems

Sep 07, 2022

Investigators at the University of Lincoln and other centers in the UK evaluate web-based strategies for supporting people affected by cancer for a review paper appearing in BMJ Open. Starting from more than 2,500 records, the team focused in on 10 relevant studies reported by research groups in the US, UK, Belgium, Vietnam, or Australia from 2012 to 2020 for the review, analyzing the strategies used to design web-based interventions for cancer-affected individuals, including efforts centered on evidence-based guidance, the preferred approaches outlined by users, or the overall usability and practicality of such resources. "The findings of this rapid review provide an important insight into the methodological approaches used to underpin the development of web-based interventions to support [people affected by cancer]," the authors suggest. "The evidence generated from this review has the potential to inform and guide future research endeavors when considering the development and implementation of digital resources."

The Scan

Intellectual Disability Diagnoses Possible With First-Line Genome Sequencing, Study Suggests

Researchers in Genetics in Medicine say first-line genome sequencing led to a higher diagnostic yield, early diagnoses, and lower cost.

Antimicrobial 'Resistome' Proposed from Metagenomic Microbial Sequence Set

Using metagenomic sequence data from about 214,000 samples, investigators in PLOS Biology identified antimicrobial resistance gene patterns in relation to other microbial features.

Advanced Prostate Cancer Progression Linked to Copy Number Burden

Copy number analyses on nearly 700 samples from 300 advanced prostate cancer cases led to suspicious gains and losses, a Genome Medicine study has found.