Logo

Researchers Model Microbiome Dynamics in Effort to Understand Chronic Human Conditions

Aug 08, 2022

A research team led by investigators at the State University of New York's University at Buffalo outlines a microbiome modeling approach aimed at better understanding chronic disease development in a paper in PLOS Computational Biology. The investigators reason that "each static [microbiome] sample provides a snapshot of the disease process," meaning that computational methods informed by large datasets may make it possible to trace microbiome dynamics during the development and progression of chronic human conditions — an approach they applied to Crohn's disease-related gut microbiome data. "Our analysis suggested that the model recapitulated the longitudinal progression of microbial dysbiosis during the known clinical trajectory of Crohn's disease," the authors report, noting that a similar strategy "can be used to study other microbe-related chronic diseases, where the lack of longitudinal data is a ubiquitous problem."

Filed under

Informatics
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Transcriptomic, Epigenetic Study Appears to Explain Anti-Viral Effects of TB Vaccine

Researchers report in Science Advances on an interferon signature and long-term shifts in monocyte cell DNA methylation in Bacille Calmette-Guérin-vaccinated infant samples.

DNA Storage Method Taps Into Gene Editing Technology

With a dual-plasmid system informed by gene editing, researchers re-wrote DNA sequences in E. coli to store Charles Dickens prose over hundreds of generations, as they recount in Science Advances.

Researchers Model Microbiome Dynamics in Effort to Understand Chronic Human Conditions

Investigators demonstrate in PLOS Computational Biology a computational method for following microbiome dynamics in the absence of longitudinally collected samples.

New Study Highlights Role of Genetics in ADHD

Researchers report in Nature Genetics on differences in genetic architecture between ADHD affecting children versus ADHD that persists into adulthood or is diagnosed in adults.