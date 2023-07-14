Logo

Researchers Find Tau Aggregate-Specific Biomarker in Alzheimer's Disease

Jul 14, 2023

Researchers have uncovered a new biomarker for tau aggregates that can be detected within cerebrospinal fluid, which they say could help gauge the effect of tau-targeted Alzheimer's disease therapies. Since previous research had suggested a link between MTBR-tau243 and tau aggregation —one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease — researchers from the US, Sweden, and the Netherlands compare in a new study in Nature Medicine the presence of MTBR-tau243 as a biomarker with PET imaging of tau and amyloid as well as with other measures of phosphorylated tau (p-tau). Within two cohorts tested, MTBR-tau243 was strongly associated with tau-PET and cognition, and appeared to increase longitudinally with insoluble tau aggregates, in contrast to CSF p-tau. The researchers further note that MTBR-tau243 had a limited association with amyloid-PET, setting it apart from other disease markers that can be influenced by amyloid and suggesting MTBR-tau243 is a tau aggregate-specific biomarker. "Based on these results, our study suggests that CSF MTBR-tau243 may be a viable alternative to tau-PET for use as a pre-screening tool or a tau pathology end point surrogate for clinical trials and also as an accurate diagnostic measure of tau pathology," the researchers write.

Filed under

Neurological & Psychological Disorders
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

CRISPR Editing Generates Poplar Trees With Less Lignin, Better for Fiber Production

A North Carolina State University-led team used a combinatorial analysis to home in on which poplar tree genes to target with gene editing in their study, which appears in Science.

Researchers Find Tau Aggregate-Specific Biomarker in Alzheimer's Disease

A new Nature Medicine study indicates MTBR-tau243 within cerebrospinal fluid may be a biomarker for tau aggregates of Alzheimer's disease.

In Mice, Regulatory T Cells Improve Survival of Grafted Neurons in Parkinson's Disease Cell Therapy

The addition of regulatory T cells to a cell replacement therapy for Parkinson's disease appears to boost the survival of grafted cells in mice, according to a new study in Nature.

Patients With Rare Brain Tumor Respond to Targeted Treatment in New Study

Patients with BRAF mutation-positive papillary craniopharyngiomas largely respond to BRAF-MEK inhibitor combination therapy, a small study in the New England Journal of Medicine reports.