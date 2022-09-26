Logo

Researchers Develop Polygenic Risk Scores for Dozens of Disease-Related Exposures

Sep 26, 2022

For a paper in the American Journal of Human Genetics, researchers from the University of Michigan present exposure polygenic risk scores (ExPRSs) developed to genetically estimate lifestyle factors and environmental exposures known for influencing disease risk. Using four polygenic risk score methods, along with summary statistic data from past genome-wide association studies related to 28 such exposures, the team analyzed data from the Michigan Genomics Initiative and UK Biobank datasets, coming up with proposed ExPRSs for all but one of the exposures considered. Along with efforts to apply such scores to phenome-wide association and common disease prediction analyses, the authors went on to compile the new ExPRSs in an online "ExPRSweb" collection. "In absence of high-quality exposure data on many individuals, ExPRSs can serve as surrogates if one has genotype data on a larger and more representative sample," they explain. "Our repository ExPRSweb unlocks access to over 300 ExPRSs for 27 different exposures and facilitates scientific collaboration to strengthen their future application.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Researchers Develop Polygenic Risk Scores for Dozens of Disease-Related Exposures

With genetic data from two large population cohorts and summary statistics from prior genome-wide association studies, researchers came up with 27 exposure polygenic risk scores in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

US Survey Data Suggests Ancestry Testing Leads Way in Awareness, Use of Genetic Testing Awareness

Although roughly three-quarters of surveyed individuals in a Genetics in Medicine study reported awareness of genetic testing, use of such tests was lower and varied with income, ancestry, and disease history.

Coral Genome Leads to Alternative Amino Acid Pathway Found in Other Non-Model Animals

An alternative cysteine biosynthesis pathway unearthed in the Acropora loripes genome subsequently turned up in sequences from non-mammalian, -nematode, or -arthropod animals, researchers report in Science Advances.

Mosquitos Genetically Modified to Prevent Malaria Spread

A gene drive approach could be used to render mosquitos unable to spread malaria, researchers report in Science Advances.