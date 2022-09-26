Researchers Develop Polygenic Risk Scores for Dozens of Disease-Related Exposures

For a paper in the American Journal of Human Genetics, researchers from the University of Michigan present exposure polygenic risk scores (ExPRSs) developed to genetically estimate lifestyle factors and environmental exposures known for influencing disease risk. Using four polygenic risk score methods, along with summary statistic data from past genome-wide association studies related to 28 such exposures, the team analyzed data from the Michigan Genomics Initiative and UK Biobank datasets, coming up with proposed ExPRSs for all but one of the exposures considered. Along with efforts to apply such scores to phenome-wide association and common disease prediction analyses, the authors went on to compile the new ExPRSs in an online "ExPRSweb" collection. "In absence of high-quality exposure data on many individuals, ExPRSs can serve as surrogates if one has genotype data on a larger and more representative sample," they explain. "Our repository ExPRSweb unlocks access to over 300 ExPRSs for 27 different exposures and facilitates scientific collaboration to strengthen their future application.