Logo

Researchers Define Regulatory Role for Stroke-Related Variants Between Genes

Aug 24, 2022

For a paper appearing in PNAS, a team from Canada, France, and the US dig into intergenic variants linked to stroke risk, demonstrating that they regulate a transcriptional enhancer that influences expression of the FOXF2 transcription factor linked to blood vessel stability. With a combination of in vitro and in vivo experiments in cell lines and zebrafish models, respectively, investigators narrowed in on binding sites for three FOXF2-related transcription factors in a stroke-associated region between the FOXF2 and FOXQ1 genes. "We identify critical enhancer regions for FOXF2 gene expression, including sites occupied by transcription factors ETS1, RBPJ, and CTCF," they report, noting that SNPs implicated in enhanced risk of ischemic stroke, small vessel stroke, and other conditions appears to dial down the function of this enhancer.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Finds Genetic Overlap in Individuals With Extremely Similar Faces

Researchers did genetic, methylation, and microbiome profiling on dozens of near-twin pairs found with facial recognition software, uncovering shared genetic features in Cell Reports.

Researchers Define Regulatory Role for Stroke-Related Variants Between Genes

Investigators identify in PNAS a FOXF2 gene enhancer that is dampened down by intergenic variants linked to stroke risk in the past.

Diabetes Protection, Favorable Fat Features Linked to Liver Gene Mutations in Exome Study

By sequencing the exomes of almost 618,400 multi-ancestry individuals, researchers uncovered protective mutations in the INHBE gene, as they report in Nature Communications.

Australian Rabbit Scourge Traced Back to Historical Wild Rabbit Introduction

With a combination of genetic and historical data, researchers see signs in PNAS that wild rabbits with a specific genotype were particularly successful in Australia after an 1850s introduction.