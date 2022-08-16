Logo

Researchers Compare WGS, Exome Sequencing-Based Mendelian Disease Diagnosis

Aug 16, 2022

For a paper appearing in the European Journal of Human Genetics, investigators at the University of New South Wales, the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, and other centers compare Mendelian disease diagnostic rates and cost considerations of whole-genome sequencing and exome sequencing. The team turned to whole-genome sequencing (WGS) to assess more than three dozen Mendelian disease-affected individuals ranging in age from infancy to 73 years old who had not been diagnosed with prior exome sequencing tests, revisiting WGS-diagnosed cases with contemporary exome sequencing to see if the culprit could have been found with exome testing approaches used today. While WGS led to diagnoses in 13 of the 38 cases, for example, the researchers note that contemporary exome sequencing could have diagnosed seven of the previously exome-negative cases, bringing the WGS-specific diagnoses down to around 19 percent. Together with findings from their health economic analyses, which looked at the incremental addition of WGS after exome sequencing or WGS alone, the authors suggest that WGS "is the optimal genomic test choice for maximal diagnosis in Mendelian disorders. However, accepting a small reduction in diagnostic yield, [whole-exome sequencing] with subsequent reanalysis confers the lowest costs."

Filed under

Clinical Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Researchers Compare WGS, Exome Sequencing-Based Mendelian Disease Diagnosis

Investigators find a diagnostic edge for whole-genome sequencing, while highlighting the cost advantages and improving diagnostic rate of exome sequencing in EJHG.

Researchers Retrace Key Mutations in Reassorted H1N1 Swine Flu Virus With Avian-Like Features

Mutations in the acidic polymerase-coding gene boost the pathogenicity and transmissibility of Eurasian avian-like H1N1 swine influenza viruses, a PNAS paper finds.

Genome Sequences Reveal Evolutionary History of South America's Canids

An analysis in PNAS of South American canid species' genomes offers a look at their evolutionary history, as well as their relationships and adaptations.

Lung Cancer Response to Checkpoint Inhibitors Reflected in Circulating Tumor DNA

In non-small cell lung cancer patients, researchers find in JCO Precision Oncology that survival benefits after immune checkpoint blockade coincide with a dip in ctDNA levels.