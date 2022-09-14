Logo

Researchers Classify Cancer-Relevant RAD51C Variants

Sep 14, 2022

For a paper appearing in PNAS this week, a team from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Pittsburgh, University of Pennsylvania, and other centers characterize cancer-related mutations in the RAD51C tumor suppressor gene that lead to homologous recombination (HR) deficiency. "Mutations in homologous recombination (HR) genes, including BRCA1, BRCA2, and the RAD51 paralog RAD51C, predispose to tumorigenesis and sensitize cancer to DNA-damaging agents and poly(ADP ribose) polymerase [PARP] inhibitors," the researchers explain, noting that prior studies have flagged some 800 RAD51C variants of uncertain significance with potential ties to cancer risk or cancer treatment. When they used functional experiments, biochemical analyses, and structural modeling on more than 50 of these missense mutations, the authors saw signs that HR deficiency, altered RAD51C interactions, and enhanced PARP inhibitor sensitivity tended to occur when VUSs fell at conserved sites and/or in a so-called Walker A motif in the gene. "Ovarian cancer patients with mutations in this cluster had exceptional long-term survival," the authors write. "Our comprehensive analysis of RAD51C missense variants, including structural modeling of RAD51 paralog complexes, provides insight into RAD51C variant classification that should be valuable in assessing other RAD51 paralog variants."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

UK Study Considers Rapid, Slower SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Strategies for Infection Control in Hospitals

Based on data generated during the winter of 2020 to 2021, investigators found at eLife that viral sequencing influenced infection control strategies but did not significantly alter transmission.

Belgian Survey Sees Positive Public Impression of Pharmacogenomics

Most survey participants saw the value of pharmacogenomic testing and expressed support for partial test reimbursement, a BMC Genomics study finds.

Researchers Classify Cancer-Relevant RAD51C Variants

By investigating more than 50 variants of uncertain significance in the RAD51C tumor suppressor gene, researchers in PNAS homed in on a homologous recombination-related mutation cluster.

Prostate Cancer Predisposition Profiled in Chinese Patients

In PLOS Genetics, researchers describe dozens of deleterious germline mutations detected in groups of prostate cancer patients profiled in Hong Kong and Shanghai.