Logo

Psychiatric Disorder Overlap, Drug Candidates Found With Gene Expression Approach

Jun 14, 2023

A University of Colorado Boulder-led team reporting in JAMA Psychiatry presents findings from a transcriptome-wide structural equation modeling (T-SEM)-based analysis of 13 psychiatric conditions with childhood- or adult-onset patterns. The team used the T-SEM approach to track down 466 genes with expression patterns corresponding to psychiatric disorder-related genes or genetic variants. Along with genes showing similar activity across certain types of conditions, the research highlighted potential drug repurposing strategies targeting genes unearthed in the analyses. "Highlighting the promise of T-SEM-informed drug repurposing, our analyses identify 35 drugs that target genes associated with the shared risk pathways across [bipolar disorder] and schizophrenia, along with [five] drugs targeting transdiagnostic pathways," the authors write. "With recent advances in psychiatric genetics, the field is beginning to deliver on one of the initial promises to propel drug discovery."

Filed under

Neurological & Psychological Disorders
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Psychiatric Disorder Overlap, Drug Candidates Found With Gene Expression Approach

A transcriptome-wide structural equation modeling study in JAMA Psychiatry points to expression patterns coinciding with psychiatric disorder-related genetic factors.

Mpox Detected With Sequencing Strategy Developed for Zika, SARS-CoV-2

Researchers reporting in PLOS Biology outline primer pools and PCR approaches used to tailor a PrimalSeq amplicon sequencing method to the human monkeypox virus.

Genetic Professionals Weigh in on Genetic Testing Informed Consent Education

A survey in the European Journal of Human Genetics finds genetic counselors and medical geneticists agree on the minimal educational criteria needed for informed consent.

New CRISPR/Cas9-Based Gene Editing Approach to Control Vinegar Fly Population

In PNAS, North Carolina State University researchers describe a CRISPR/Cas9 method to control the spotted-wing Drosophila fly population.