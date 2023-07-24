Logo

Probabilistic Approach Improves PGS Accuracy by Accounting for Genotyping Errors

Jul 24, 2023

Errors in genotyping can contribute to uncertainties in polygenic score estimates but a new study presents a probabilistic approach to account to improve the accuracy of PGSs. In a paper appearing in the American Journal of Human Genetics, a University of California, Los Angeles-led team analyzed data from more than 800 individuals from the Dana-Farber PROFILE cohort for whom there was both low-coverage whole-genome sequencing data and array genotyping data. They confirmed that individuals with lower sequencing coverage had higher PGS uncertainty or errors. But by adding their probabilistic approach into PGS estimates, the researchers improved classification accuracy by 6 percent, as compared to standard approaches. Additionally, using simulated and real low-coverage whole-genome sequencing data, the researchers found that ignoring genotyping errors affected confidence intervals size calibrations of PGS estimates. "Taken together, our results showcase that genotyping errors need to be accounted for in PGS applications for datasets where [low-coverage whole-genome sequencing] is the primary approach for obtaining genotypes," the researchers write.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Role of Genetic Drift Among Ryukyu Islanders Populations in Japan

The researchers write in the Journal of Human Genetics that the genetic cline observed is likely due to drift than to differences in gene flow.

Probabilistic Approach Improves PGS Accuracy by Accounting for Genotyping Errors

The approach, described in the American Journal of Human Genetics, improved classification accuracy by 6 percent.

Specificity, Accuracy of Multi-Cancer Detection Test in Symptomatic Individuals Assessed

Researchers from Grail and elsewhere present findings from part of the Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas study in JCO Precision Oncology.

Increased POMC Methylation Linked to Severe Obesity Risk in New Study

The study in Science Translational Medicine also found that treating individuals with obesity and highly methylated POMC genes with an MC4R agonist may help with weight loss.