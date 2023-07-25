Logo

Potato Pangenome Shows Transposable Elements Responsible for Genetic Diversity

Jul 25, 2023

A team of researchers from McGill University and elsewhere reports a super pan-genome for Petota in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Petota is a subgroup of the potato family Solanaceae that includes more than 100 wild and domesticated species, which can have five copies of its genome. The researchers analyzed 296 whole-genome samples from 60 wild and domestic species with varying ploidy levels. With this, they created a core genome composed of genes present in between 97 percent to 100 percent of the samples, which they found was enriched for genes involved in fundamental cellular processes. They also developed a cloud genome of genes in 3 percent or fewer samples. These genes, they saw, were enriched for transposable elements. The researchers subsequently compared the genes present or absent in wild versus domesticated samples to find that domestication has led to improved photosynthesis as well as changes in metabolism and development. "The Petota super pangenome provides a foundation for building tools to further investigate and apply TEs to climate-smart potato breeding," the authors write.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Genomic Testing Likely Cost-Effective for Suspected Glomerular Kidney Diseases Among Australian Patients

A Genetics in Medicine study looks at the cost-effectiveness of genomic testing compared with standard diagnostics for kidney disease.

Potato Pangenome Shows Transposable Elements Responsible for Genetic Diversity

A new PNAS study reports a super pan-genome of the potato family subgroup Petota by analyzing wild and domesticated samples.

NIH-Funded Pediatric Clinical Trial Data Not Readily Available, Study Shows

In JAMA Network Open, researchers report that data from many NIH-funded pediatric clinical trials are not readily available for reuse.

Role of Genetic Drift Among Ryukyu Islanders Populations in Japan

The researchers write in the Journal of Human Genetics that the genetic cline observed is likely due to drift than to differences in gene flow.