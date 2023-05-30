Logo

Polygenic Risk Score to Predict Preeclampsia, Gestational Hypertension in Pregnant Women

May 30, 2023

In a new genome-wide association study (GWAS) published in Nature Medicine, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and elsewhere identify 18 genetic loci associated with preeclampsia, eclampsia, or gestational hypertension, 12 of which are novel. These three conditions fall under the umbrella of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDPs), the leading cause of maternal and neonatal deaths. The authors studied maternal DNA variants in 20,064 cases with preeclampsia and 703,117 control individuals, along with 11,027 cases of gestational hypertension and 412,788 controls. The control group included pregnant women with normal blood pressure and no hypertension. The researchers conducted a multi-ancestry meta-analysis that identified loci that highlight the roles of genes involved in natriuretic peptide signaling, angiogenesis, renal glomerular function, trophoblast development, and immune dysregulation, the authors note. The findings not only reveal mechanistic insights into the pathophysiology of HDP but could also lead to the development of therapeutics to prevent or even treat HDPS, according to the authors. For instance, synthetic natriuretic peptides such as nesiritide may represent a future HDP therapeutic target. Meanwhile, the researchers also developed genome-wide polygenic risk scores to predict preeclampsia, eclampsia, and gestational hypertension, which they validated in external cohorts. "Collectively, these findings provide mechanistic insights into the hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and have the potential to advance pregnancy risk stratification," the authors write.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Polygenic Risk Score to Predict Preeclampsia, Gestational Hypertension in Pregnant Women

Researchers in Nature Medicine provide new mechanistic insights into the development of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, which may help develop therapeutics.

New Oral Nanomedicine Strategy Targets Gut-Brain Axis to Treat IBD

A new paper in Science Advances describes a platform to design polyphenol-armored oral medicines that are effective at treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Phylogenetic Data Enables New Floristic Map

Researchers in Nature Communications use angiosperm phylogenetic data to refine the floristic regions of the world.

Machine Learning Helps ID Molecular Mechanisms of Pancreatic Islet Beta Cell Subtypes in Type 2 Diabetes

The approach helps overcome limitations of previous studies that had investigated the molecular mechanisms of pancreatic islet beta cells, the authors write in their Nature Genetics paper.