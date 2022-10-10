Logo

Polygenic Risk Score Feedback Provides Reporting Insights

Oct 10, 2022

Investigators at Harvard University, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and elsewhere share patient and healthcare provider perspectives on polygenic risk score (PRS) reporting for a paper appearing in Genome Research. The team relied on survey and qualitative semi-structured interviews with 21 primary care providers and more than two dozen patients to assess the understanding of and responses to mock clinical PRS reports presented in a binary or continuous manner. In general, the researchers found that an accurate understanding of risk tended to be limited to "high numeracy" patients who self-reported a strong understanding of numbers, though they note that "most patients understood the report at a high level." Continuous reports were more well-received than binary reports, they added, and healthcare providers saw potential benefits to the PRS approach overall, while expressing reservations around certain risk scenarios and available recommendations. "Our study suggests the need to investigate effective ways to dispel genetic determinism," the authors argue. "Because our [primary care provider] interviews highlighted that adoption of PRS will depend closely on the nature of existing clinical guidelines for risk management, how report design should vary depending on this availability should also be studied."

The Scan

Exome Sequencing Show Promise as First-Tier Diagnostic Test in Thai Epilepsy Study

Investigators report a diagnostic yield exceeding 60 percent when they used exome sequencing to test infants with treatment-resistant epilepsy, as they write in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Coronavirus RNA, Host Protein Interactions Collected in CovInter Database

After systematically collecting coronavirus RNA and host protein interactions reported in the literature, researchers considered in Nucleic Acids Research the host functions affected by these contacts.

Follow-Up Data Requests to Biobank Participants Ineffective, Study Finds

An effort to recontact biobank enrollees for additional information reports low participation in a new BMJ Open study.