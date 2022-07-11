Logo

PLOS Genetics Paper Presents Potential Protective Locus for Alzheimer's in African Ancestry Individuals

Jul 11, 2022

In a paper published in PLOS Genetics, a team from the University of Miami, Case Western Reserve University, Indiana University, and elsewhere describe a variant that appears to reduce Alzheimer's disease (AD) risk in individuals with African ancestry who have an AD-related risk allele in apolipoprotein E (APOE). Using directly assessed and imputed SNP profiles for 1,850 African-American individuals with AD and more than 4,300 unaffected controls from the same population, the team focused in on a chromosome 19 variant called rs10423769_A that seemed to protect against AD in African ancestry individuals with the APOE epsilon 4 risk allele — results they replicated with whole-genome sequence or DNP data for thousands of individuals from cohorts enrolled in Nigeria, an admixed population in Puerto Rico, or non-Hispanic White individuals. "This finding is the first [African ancestry] specific protective effect in AD and highlights the importance of diversity and the inclusion of all populations in research," the authors write. "It will hopefully encourage additional studies focused on diverse populations, where allelic frequency differences can discover information that is hidden when studying only a single population."

Filed under

Neurological & Psychological Disorders
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

PLOS Genetics Paper Presents Potential Protective Locus for Alzheimer's in African Ancestry Individuals

A chromosome 19 locus appeared to dial down the risk of Alzheimer's disease in individuals carrying risky versions of the APOE gene.

In Genome Biology, Researchers Share Algorithm for Reference-Free Nanopore-Based Transcript Analyses

An approach called RATTLE was designed for dealing with transcriptome sequences generated on an Oxford Nanopore instrument in a reference-free manner.

Study in eLife Explores Prostate Cancer Insights Found with Multi-Ancestry Polygenic Risk Score

Using data for diverse individuals enrolled in the Million Veterans Program and other studies, researchers evaluated a multi-ancestry prostate cancer PRS.

Theranos's Balwani Found Guilty

Ramesh Balwani, the former president of Theranos, has been found guilty on a dozen fraud-related charges, according to the Wall Street Journal.