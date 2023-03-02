Logo

Pitt Scientists Develop New Method for Single-Molecule DNA-Binding Protein Analysis

Mar 02, 2023

A novel method for characterizing protein-DNA dynamics at the single-molecule level is reported in Nucleic Acids Research this week. Watching DNA-binding proteins interact with DNA substrates in real-time at the single-molecule level can yield valuable insights into how proteins detect and bind their targets. Aiming to build upon current approaches that use imaging techniques or optical platforms to resolve fluorescent proteins to the single-molecule level, a team from the University of Pittsburgh developed a technique dubbed SMADNE — short for single-molecule analysis of DNA-binding proteins from nuclear extracts — that allows DNA-binding proteins to be taken from a cell's nucleus and then analyzed using C-trap optical tweezers, microfluidics, and confocal microscopy. The scientists demonstrate SMADNE on undamaged DNA and three forms of DNA damage using seven native DNA repair proteins and two structural variants but write that the method can be extended to other types of DNA-binding proteins such as transcription factors and DNA polymerases. "Furthermore, this new approach could be used to observe macromolecular interactions from extracts generated from a wide range of cells and tissues from animals expressing fluorescent proteins," they add. "The SMADNE technique represents a novel, scalable, and universal method to obtain single-molecule mechanistic insights into key protein-DNA interactions in an environment containing physiologically-relevant nuclear proteins."

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Pitt Scientists Develop New Method for Single-Molecule DNA-Binding Protein Analysis

The new approach described in Nucleic Acids Research analyzes DNA-binding proteins using C-trap optical tweezers, microfluidics, and confocal microscopy.

Peptide-Based Therapy for ALS Examined in Lab Testing

A peptide-based therapy appears to block the production of neurotoxic dipeptide repeat proteins in animal models, researchers report in Science Translational Medicine.

Study Finds Human Milk Products Do Not Affect Preterm Infant Microbiome

Researchers in JAMA Network Open compared the microbiomes of infants fed exclusively maternal milk to those of infants given that plus supplementary products.

Disparities in 'Super NIH Investigators' Found in New Analysis

A review of project grants appearing in JAMA Network Open suggests more principal investigators are receiving three or more grants, though gender, racial, and ethnic disparities persist.