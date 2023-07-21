Logo

Phylogeographic Analysis Gives Insight Into Omicron Spread in England

Jul 21, 2023

The introduction and spread of the Omicron lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in England reflects human mobility patterns, a new phylogeographic analysis in Science reports. A University of Oxford-led team analyzed 115,622 SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 genomes, of which about 42 percent were from England, that were sampled between early November 2021 and late January 2022. They identified about 6,500 independent importation events, though most led to single cases, and traced the earliest importation event to early November 2021. They note that six of the eight largest Omicron lineages in England were already present when travel restrictions from southern African countries — where the lineage was first reported — were put into place and continued to arrive from secondary sources. In additional analyses, the researchers traced local Omicron transmission, finding it was first concentrated in Greater London and moved with travel from there. "UK travel restrictions were intended to delay the expansion of BA.1 locally while offering additional vaccinations to at-risk individuals," the researchers write. "However, Omicron had likely already spread internationally by the time it was detected in late November 2021, allowing the establishment of secondary locations of exportation. Therefore, any proposed global systems that aim to rapidly detect and respond to new [variants of concern] (and emerging infectious diseases in general) should be designed around the connection structure of human mobility networks."

Filed under

COVID-19
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Increased POMC Methylation Linked to Severe Obesity Risk in New Study

The study in Science Translational Medicine also found that treating individuals with obesity and highly methylated POMC genes with an MC4R agonist may help with weight loss.

Exome Sequencing Has Clinical Implications for Some Unexplained Pediatric Epilepsy Cases

About 40 percent of children with unexplained epilepsy for whom exome sequencing gave a genetic diagnosis also had a change in clinical management, a new study in JAMA Network Open finds.

Phylogeographic Analysis Gives Insight Into Omicron Spread in England

A University of Oxford-led team reports in Science that Omicron was already in England when travel restrictions were put in place.

Investigational RNAi Drug Lowers Blood Pressure in Phase I Study

An investigational RNAi therapy for hypertension appears to decrease serum angiotensinogen levels and blood pressure in a study in the New England Journal of Medicine.