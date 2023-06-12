Logo

PD GENE Study Suggests Feasibility of Wider Parkinson's Disease Genetic Testing

Jun 12, 2023

Widespread genetic testing for Parkinson's disease is feasible, according to results from an initial phase of the PD GENEration (PD GENE) clinical trial. PD GENE was launched in 2019 and provides free genetic counseling and testing for people with Parkinson's disease, with the first phase of the study focusing on the feasibility of testing as well as interest in such testing. As the Columbia University Medical Center-led team reports in Genetics in Medicine, they enrolled 620 people between early September 2019 and early January 2021 into their multicenter, exploratory pilot study. The participants were randomized to receive results and counseling locally by genetic counselors or neurologists or to receive counseling remotely by genetic counselors. The researchers found no significant difference, as gauged by follow-up surveys, in knowledge or satisfaction between the study arms. "Our evidence suggests that clinicians without specific training in genetic counseling but armed with PD genetics education and clinical experience, can satisfactorily disclose PD genetic test results and provide concomitant counseling to their patients," the researchers write.

Filed under

Neurological & Psychological Disorders
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Fox Genomes Point to Adaptations to Extreme Sahara Desert Environment

A new paper in Nature Ecology & Evolution analyzes the genomes of four fox species that live in the Sahara Desert, noting selection on water homeostasis-linked genes.

PD GENE Study Suggests Feasibility of Wider Parkinson's Disease Genetic Testing

In Genetics in Medicine, the PD GENEration study finds widespread genetic testing and counseling for Parkinson's disease may be feasible.

MicroRNAs Linked to Later ICU Admission in COVID-19 Patients

A Human Genomics study examines the influence of microRNAs on COVID-19 severity.

Foxtail Millet Pangenome, Graph-Based Reference Genome

Researchers in Nature Genetics described their generation of a foxtail millet pangenome, which they say can help in crop trait improvement.