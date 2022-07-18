Logo

Parallel Sequencing Proves Cost-Effective in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analysis

Jul 18, 2022

For a paper in JCO Precision Oncology, investigators in the Netherlands compare sequential, single-gene genetic testing approaches to next-generation sequencing approaches, both of which are used to search for informative genetic alterations, in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, focusing on the cost effectiveness of each approach. Using a combination of simulated and real world data, including insights for patients with stage IV non-squamous NSCLC from the Dutch Pathology Registry, the VU Amsterdam-led team considered diagnostic outcomes, quality-adjusted life year (QALY) gains, and cost-effectiveness for each approach, demonstrating that the parallel sequencing strategy edges out sequential gene testing on both the diagnostic and cost-effectiveness fronts. "NGS-based parallel testing is diagnostically superior over single gene-based sequential testing," the authors write, "as it is cheaper and more effective than sequential testing.

