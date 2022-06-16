Logo

Panel Votes for Vaccines for Little Kids

Jun 16, 2022

An advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration has voted in favor of authorizing SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for small children, the New York Times reports.

Currently, SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are available for everyone in the US, except for infants and children under the age of 5. Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have applied to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorizations for their vaccines for this young age group.

According to the Times, the FDA advisory panel voted 21-to-0 to recommend that both vaccines be given EUAs. It adds that the agency is expected to authorize Moderna's vaccine for children under 6 years of age but at least 6 months old and Pfizer-BioNTech's for children younger than 5 but at least 6 months old as early as Friday. NPR adds that, following a sign-off by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccines could be available soon.

"I feel incredibly relieved," Jessica Herring, a parent of a two-year-old, tells NPR. "Young children can finally have some protection beyond isolation and the actions of other people. It allows myself and other parents like me to finally breath a huge sigh of relief."

Filed under

COVID-19
Breaking News
The Scan

Panel Votes for Vaccines for Little Kids

The New York Times reports that a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has voted to authorize SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for small children.

Trial Expansions

Trials of CRISPR-based treatments for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia are expanding, New Scientist says.

More Than Tea in Those Leaves

Researchers have used environmental DNA approaches to identify bug DNA on tea samples, Nature News reports.

Nature Papers on Chromosomal Instability in Cancer, Identifying Adenosine-to-Inosine Editing Sites, More

In Nature this week: genomic alterations in cancer, approach to identify adenosine-to-inosine editing sites, and more.