Panel Votes for Moderna Vaccine for Children, Teens

Advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration have endorsed Moderna's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for children and teens between the ages of 6 and 17, CNN reports.

In May 2021, Moderna announced that its vaccine had an efficacy of 93 percent in preventing COVID-19 among 12-to-17-year olds and then in this past May said that its vaccine also generates a strong immune response among children between the ages of 6 and 11 years old.

Though Moderna's Spikevax is approved for adults 18 years old and older, only Pfizer's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is currently authorized for use in children and teens. But with this FDA panel vote, the Moderna vaccine may soon also be authorized for this age group, the Washington Post notes.

CNN adds that the panel also wondered whether a third dose of the vaccine might be necessary. Moderna, the Post adds, is evaluating a booster in this age group and expects it might seek authorization for it in July.