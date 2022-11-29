Logo

Octopus Brain Complexity Linked to MicroRNA Expansions

Nov 29, 2022

In Science Advances, an international team led by investigators in Germany and the US describe cephalopod microRNAs that appear to contribute to cognitive features in the octopus species Octopus vulgaris and other coleoid, or soft-bodied, cephalopod species. Based on messenger RNA and small RNA sequences in 18 O. vulgaris tissues and in two other coleoid cephalopod species — the octopus O. bimaculoides and bobtail squid Euprymna scolopes — the team tracked down 43 gene families not found by sequencing a non-coleoid Nautilus species from a sister cephalopod group. A subset of nearly three dozen expanded miRNA families turned up in the Octopus species alone, the authors explain, noting that the miRNA set expansions tended to include miRNA families expressed during cephalopod development and in the animals' neuronal tissue types. "With respect to the development of the nervous system, we note that at least in vertebrates, miRNAs are known to have highly complex expression patterns with, for example, miRNA transcripts localized to the synapse and modulating their function," they suggest. "Although it remains to be seen whether these types of pathways operate in coleoids, the notable explosion of the miRNA gene repertoire in coleoid cephalopods may indicate that miRNAs and, perhaps, their specialized neuronal functions are deeply linked and possibly required for the emergence of complex brains in animals."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Octopus Brain Complexity Linked to MicroRNA Expansions

Investigators saw microRNA gene expansions coinciding with complex brains when they analyzed certain cephalopod transcriptomes, as they report in Science Advances.

Study Tracks Outcomes in Children Born to Zika Virus-Infected Mothers

By following pregnancy outcomes for women with RT-PCR-confirmed Zika virus infections, researchers saw in Lancet Regional Health congenital abnormalities in roughly one-third of live-born children.

Team Presents Benchmark Study of RNA Classification Tools

With more than 135 transcriptomic datasets, researchers tested two dozen coding and non-coding RNA classification tools, establishing a set of potentially misclassified transcripts, as they report in Nucleic Acids Research.

Breast Cancer Risk Related to Pathogenic BRCA1 Mutation May Be Modified by Repeats

Several variable number tandem repeats appear to impact breast cancer risk and age at diagnosis in almost 350 individuals carrying a risky Ashkenazi Jewish BRCA1 founder mutation.