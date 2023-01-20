Logo

Observational Study Finds Mixed Survival Outcomes for Targeted Colorectal Cancer Therapies

Jan 20, 2023

A large observational study of treatment outcomes in metastatic colon cancer indicates that only some patients experience survival benefits from targeted therapy. The findings, appearing in JAMA Network Open this week, highlight the importance of analyzing outcomes in routine clinical practice instead of only relying on clinical trial results. Current guidelines recommend treating metastatic colon cancer with targeted therapies based on mutation profiles — treatments like epithelial growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors. In a new study, investigators from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine examined data on roughly 9,100 metastatic colorectal cancer patients treated at 800 clinical sites across the US between 2013 and 2020. They find that EGFR inhibitor therapy led to improved survival among patients with certain tumor types, in line with data from randomized clinical trials (RCTs). "Unlike in clinical trials, however, no survival benefit was noted with use of VEGF inhibitors" over non-targeted treatment, the study's authors write. "Given that some of our results differ from those of RCTs, our study highlights the importance of analyzing outcomes using data originating from routine clinical practice."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Interbreeding With Domesticated Chickens Affecting Wild Red Junglefowl Genetics

An analysis in PLOS Genetics of red junglefowl genomes finds that these wild birds have an increasing amount of DNA originating from their domestic chicken counterparts.

Observational Study Finds Mixed Survival Outcomes for Targeted Colorectal Cancer Therapies

The researchers say their findings, presented in JAMA Network Open, underscore the need to analyze outcome data from routine clinical practice.

All-in-One Whole-Exome Sequencing Strategy for Fetal Anomaly Diagnosis

Researchers present in Prenatal Diagnosis a combined exome sequencing analysis approach for the prenatal diagnosis of fetuses with ultrasound abnormalities.

Study Highlights Person-to-Person Microbiome Transmission

A study in Nature examines how familial and social interactions affect the makeup of people's gut and oral microbiomes.