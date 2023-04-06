Logo

Obesity Influenced by Genetics Less Harmful to Heart Health Than That Linked to Lifestyle, Study Finds

Apr 06, 2023

Overweight people with a genetic predisposition for obesity have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) compared with those whose obesity is largely driven by lifestyle and other environmental factors, according to a new study in eClinicalMedicine. Still, both groups are at higher risk for CVD compared with non-obese individuals, the research finds. As obesity rates increase worldwide, researchers have worked to tease apart the condition's genetic and environmental causes, but it has remained unclear why the risk of developing CVD varies so widely among obese individuals. To investigate, a team led by Karolinska Institute scientists analyzed data on thousands of people participating in the Swedish Twin Registry, combining polygenic risk scores of body mass index with data on the incidence of CVD among registry participants. They find that, in terms of CVD, obesity influenced by genetic predisposition was less harmful than obesity influenced by environmental factors. The finding, the study's authors write, supports the theory that genetically influenced obesity is not associated with negative health outcomes to the same extent environmentally influenced obesity is, suggesting that obesity in itself does not directly influence CVD risk. They note, however, that obesity was associated with CVD in all cases.

Filed under

Cardiovascular Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Chromatin Takes on Liquid-Like Properties in the Living Cell

Researchers from Japan's National Institute of Genetics report in Science Advances that chromatin is locally dynamic but globally stable.

Obesity Influenced by Genetics Less Harmful to Heart Health Than That Linked to Lifestyle, Study Finds

A study in eClinicalMedicine finds that people whose obesity is genetically driven have lower heart disease risk than those with lifestyle-driven obesity.

Study Reveals Cancer-Fighting Role for Probiotic Bacteria

An animal study appearing in Cell finds probiotic bacteria can boost the effects of immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment.

Tailored Colorectal Cancer Drug Combinations Proposed with Modeling, Organoid Approach

Investigators in the Journal of Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research present a strategy to find personalized and optimized drug combinations using mathematical modeling and organoid testing.