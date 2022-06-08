Logo

Novavax Authorization Recommended

Jun 08, 2022

An independent advisory panel has recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize Novavax's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, the Washington Post reports.

Unlike the mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Novavax vaccine is protein based, the Post notes. This more traditional approach has also been used in flu and shingles vaccines and could appeal to people wary of mRNA vaccines, though some are skeptical that this would lead to additional vaccine uptake, it adds.

Last year, Novavax announced that its vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 but delayed its timeline for seeking FDA authorization. In August, the New York Times reported that the company was having difficulties ramping up its manufacturing process.

According to the Post, 21 members of the FDA advisory panel voted to recommend authorization of the vaccine and one member abstained. It adds that because the agency is also still reviewing the company's manufacturing data, it is unclear how quickly vaccine doses would be available following any authorization.

Bivalent Boost

Moderna says a bivalent booster it developed generates a strong immune response against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, according to the Wall Street Journal.

More BA.4 and BA.5

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modeling finds the Omicron subvariants to together account for about 13 percent of COVID-19 cases in the US, the New York Times says.

