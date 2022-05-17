Logo

Novavax Anticipates Authorization

May 17, 2022

SARS-CoV-2 vaccine maker Novavax expects to receive US Food and Drug Administration authorization for its shot next month, CNBC reports.

Last year, Novavax reported that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, but the company pushed its timeline for seeking authorization from May 2021 to third quarter 2021 and then to the fourth quarter. According to CNBC, Novavax submitted its application to FDA in January, and an FDA advisory committee is meeting next month to review it.

Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino said during a Bank of America conference that he is hopeful, according to CNBC. "We're fully expecting based upon our submission, based upon all the back and forth questions that have been asked and answered, based upon the inspection at Serum, to come out of that meeting with a recommendation for emergency use authorization," he added, referring to an inspection at teh company's manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India, as CNBC notes.

The European Union authorized Novavax's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for people 18 years old and older in December.

