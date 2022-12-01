Logo

New Study Investigates Genomics of Fanconi Anemia Repair Pathway in Cancer

Dec 01, 2022

A study appearing in Nature reveals new insights into how the loss of a DNA repair pathway contributes to head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs). People with Fanconi anemia, a hereditary bone marrow failure disorder, are vastly more likely to develop HNSCC and other squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs). The condition is caused by a deficiency in DNA interstrand crosslink repair, which resulting in chromosome breakage, and the so-called FA repair pathway protects against endogenous and exogenous carcinogenic aldehydes, though it is unclear how FA SCCs relate to sporadic HNSCCs such as those driven by tobacco and alcohol use or human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. In the new study, a group led by Rockefeller University researchers sequenced the genomes and/or exomes of 55 independent FA SCCs and three adenocarcinomas from 50 individuals. Through this, they found that the primary genomic signature of FA repair deficiency is the presence of high numbers of structural variants that are enriched for small deletions, unbalanced translocations, and fold-back inversions and are often connected into complex rearrangements. These structural variants "arise in the context of TP53 loss, but not in the context of HPV infection, and lead to somatic copy-number alterations of HNSCC driver genes," the study's authors write. Based on these and their other findings, the investigators propose that "the genomic instability in sporadic HPV-negative HNSCC may arise as a result of the FA repair pathway being overwhelmed by DNA interstrand crosslink damage caused by alcohol and tobacco-derived aldehydes."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

New Study Investigates Genomics of Fanconi Anemia Repair Pathway in Cancer

A Rockefeller University team reports in Nature that FA repair deficiency leads to structural variants that can contribute to genomic instability.

Study Reveals Potential Sex-Specific Role for Noncoding RNA in Depression

A long, noncoding RNA called FEDORA appears to be a sex-specific regulator of major depressive disorder, affecting more women, researchers report in Science Advances.

New mRNA Vaccines Offer Hope for Fighting Malaria

A George Washington University-led team has developed mRNA vaccines for malaria that appear to provide protection in mice, as they report in NPJ Vaccines.

Unique Germline Variants Found Among Black Prostate Cancer Patients

Through an exome sequencing study appearing in JCO Precision Oncology, researchers have found unique pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants within a cohort of Black prostate cancer patients.