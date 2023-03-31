Logo

New Study Examines Genetic Dominance Within UK Biobank

Mar 31, 2023

While genetic dominance — defined as any deviation from a purely additive, or dosage, effect of a genotype on a trait — is well-documented in plant and animal breeding, its existence in humans is limited aside from rare monogenic traits. In a new study, researchers from the Broad Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital analyzed common genetic variation across roughly 1,000 traits, including a number related to human disease, across more than 361,000 participants in the UK Biobank. As they report this week in Science, they then developed a computational method to rapidly estimate the dominance contribution to phenotypic variance across thousands of phenotypes. Overall, the investigators find a modest number of individually significant loci and broadly confirm that heritability explained by dominance is small, matching the findings of previous analyses.

The Scan

Harvard Team Report One-Time Base Editing Treatment for Motor Neuron Disease in Mice

A base-editing approach restored SMN levels and improved motor function in a mouse model of spinal muscular atrophy, a new Science paper reports.

International Team Examines History of North American Horses

Genetic and other analyses presented in Science find that horses spread to the northern Rockies and Great Plains by the first half of the 17th century.

Cell Signaling Pathway Identified as Metastasis Suppressor

A new study in Nature homes in on the STING pathway as a suppressor of metastasis in a mouse model of lung cancer.