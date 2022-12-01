Logo

New mRNA Vaccines Offer Hope for Fighting Malaria

Dec 01, 2022

A pair of messenger RNA vaccines has shown promise in both treating malaria infection and reducing its transmission in study published in NPJ Vaccines this week, offering hope for a new tool to combat this deadly, mosquito-transmitted infectious disease. In light of the successes around mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, a George Washington University-led team evaluated two vaccines based on that technology that each target a different protein critical for the malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum. The first protein, PfCSP, helps the parasite move and invade a host's liver, while the second, Pfs25, allows it to reproduce in the midgut of mosquitos. The researchers administered the vaccines to mice, then challenged the animals with P. falciparum infection. They find that both treatments induced potent immune responses to protect the mice against infection as well as reduced P. falciparum transmission to healthy mosquitos exposed to the parasite. Notably, the vaccines proved highly effective when administered together, which may represent an effective way to interrupt malaria transmission and help achieving malaria elimination goals, the study's authors write.

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

New Study Investigates Genomics of Fanconi Anemia Repair Pathway in Cancer

A Rockefeller University team reports in Nature that FA repair deficiency leads to structural variants that can contribute to genomic instability.

Study Reveals Potential Sex-Specific Role for Noncoding RNA in Depression

A long, noncoding RNA called FEDORA appears to be a sex-specific regulator of major depressive disorder, affecting more women, researchers report in Science Advances.

New mRNA Vaccines Offer Hope for Fighting Malaria

A George Washington University-led team has developed mRNA vaccines for malaria that appear to provide protection in mice, as they report in NPJ Vaccines.

Unique Germline Variants Found Among Black Prostate Cancer Patients

Through an exome sequencing study appearing in JCO Precision Oncology, researchers have found unique pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants within a cohort of Black prostate cancer patients.