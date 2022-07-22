Logo

New Biomarkers Improve Severe Malaria Diagnosis

Jul 22, 2022

Using clinical data from thousands of adults and children with malaria, a University of Oxford-led team has uncovered two new markers of severe disease that have the potential to improve diagnosis. Diagnosing severe malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum infection in children in high-transmission settings remains difficult due to the high coincidence of malaria with other febrile illnesses. Aiming to overcome this issue, the researchers analyzed data from 2,649 severely ill children and adults in low-transmission and high-transmission settings in Africa. As reported in Science Translational Medicine this week, by fitting Bayesian latent class models using a combination of platelet counts and plasma concentrations of the malarial parasite protein histidine-rich protein 2 (PfHRP2), they found that diminished platelet counts and elevated plasma concentrations of PfHRP2 served as robust diagnostic markers of severe malaria. The study authors also discover that a proportion of children enrolled in several malaria clinical studies in high-transmission settings have severe febrile illness caused by other types of pathogens. "Our results suggest that the high rates of misdiagnosis could be reduced substantially by incorporating measurement of platelet counts and plasma PfHRP2 concentrations in the diagnostic criteria," they write.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Lessons From Rare Genetic Disease Sequencing Program

In the Journal of Medical Genetics, researchers describe findings from the first few years of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute's Undiagnosed Diseases Program-Victoria.

New Biomarkers Improve Severe Malaria Diagnosis

Researchers report new biomarkers that could aid in the diagnosis of severe malaria in in Science Translational Medicine.

Chromosomal Inversion Linked to Mammalian Ecotypes

In a new Science paper, researchers examine the genetic basis of ecotypes among deer mice.

Tool for Genomic Surveillance of Rift Valley Fever Virus

A computational tool presented in BMC Genomics aims to rapidly classify Rift Valley fever viral lineages.