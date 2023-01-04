Logo

Nanopore Sequencing IDs Euploid Embryos for Reciprocal Translocation Carrier Parents

Jan 04, 2023

For a paper appearing in BMC Genomics, researchers at Central South University in Hunan, China, and Yikon Genomics demonstrate that nanopore sequencing can pick up balanced reciprocal translocation (BRT) events in embryos from BRT carriers — findings that are expected to have applications for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Because such reciprocal chromosomal translocations have been implicated in everything from birth defects to infertility and miscarriage, the team says, BRT carrier parents frequently turn to PGT to identify euploid, typical karyotype embryos that will boost their odds of a successful, healthy birth. In two individuals carrying such translocations, the authors used nanopore sequencing to flag multiple embryos per patient that were euploid and did not carry the balanced translocations found in the patient, confirming these results with an existing sequencing-based "mapping allele with resolved carrier status" approach and by amniocentesis. "Our results suggest that nanopore sequencing is a powerful strategy for accurately distinguishing non-translocation embryos from translocation carrier embryos and precisely localizing translocation breakpoints," they write, "which is essential for PGT ad aids in reducing the propagation of reciprocal translocation in the population."

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

New Breast Cancer Mutations Linked to Endocrine Therapy Resistance in HR-Positive Forms of Disease

Investigators tracked down ESR1 amplifications and MAP3K mutations linked to relapse in endocrine therapy-treated, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients in PLOS Genetics.

Nanopore Sequencing IDs Euploid Embryos for Reciprocal Translocation Carrier Parents

Nanopore sequencing shows promise in BMC Genomics for flagging balanced reciprocal translocation events that may be carried by parents who turn to preimplantation genetic testing.

E. Coli Genomes Contribute to Year-Long Surveillance Effort in US Healthcare Network

Researchers in Genome Medicine relied on genome sequencing, phylogenetic analyses, and other approaches to profile almost 2,100 E. coli isolates, tracking transmissions and drug resistance.

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Prone to Fetal Fraction Variability

Researchers in Clinical Chemistry examine cell-free fetal DNA proportions in hundreds of samples tested for fetal aneuploidy and in a noninvasive prenatal testing lab in Amsterdam.