Logo

Multiple Sclerosis Contributors Found in Proteome-Wide Association Study

Dec 07, 2022

A research team from West China Hospital of Sichuan University and other centers in China searched for multiple sclerosis contributors through a two-stage proteome-wide association study. As they report in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, the investigators considered data from a 41,505-participant multiple sclerosis genome-wide association study, analyzed in concert with proteomic profiles generated for two studies of the brain's dorsolateral prefrontal cortex region. From 18 genes coding for proteins showing multiple sclerosis-associated expression shifts in both the discovery and confirmation stages of the study, they incorporated genetic risk variant and gene expression clues to focus in on a handful of genes with altered expression in the brain's white matter or gray matter. From these and other findings, the authors point to potential ties between multiple sclerosis risk and dysregulation of genes such as SHMT1, FAM120B, and ICA1L. "Our findings shed new light on the pathogenesis of [multiple sclerosis] and prioritized promising targets for future therapy research," they write.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Tracks Off-Target Gene Edits Linked to Epigenetic Features

Using machine learning, researchers characterize in BMC Genomics the potential off-target effects of 19 computed or experimentally determined epigenetic features during CRISPR-Cas9 editing.

Coronary Artery Disease Risk Loci, Candidate Genes Identified in GWAS Meta-Analysis

A GWAS in Nature Genetics of nearly 1.4 million coronary artery disease cases and controls focused in on more than 200 candidate causal genes, including the cell motility-related myosin gene MYO9B.

Multiple Sclerosis Contributors Found in Proteome-Wide Association Study

With a combination of genome-wide association and brain proteome data, researchers in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology tracked down dozens of potential multiple sclerosis risk proteins.

Quality Improvement Study Compares Molecular Tumor Boards, Central Consensus Recommendations

With 50 simulated cancer cases, researchers in JAMA Network Open compared molecular tumor board recommendations with central consensus plans at a dozen centers in Japan.