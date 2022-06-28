Logo

mRNA-Based Vaccine on the Way in China

Jun 28, 2022

China may be on the cusp of approving its first mRNA-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, Nature News reports.

It notes that seven vaccines have already been approved in China. The two main ones in use, from Sinovac and Sinopharm, rely on inactivated viruses and are not as effective as the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna, it adds.

According to Nature News, a small clinical trial of the ArCoV vaccine candidate developed by Abogen Biosciences, has indicated that when it is given to previously vaccinated adults as a booster shot, it leads to a stronger immune reaction than the inactivated virus-based vaccines. In a preprint, the investigators said their findings support its use as a booster.

Feng Gao from Jinan University in Guangzhou, China, tells it that whether the vaccine "will receive official approval will depend on its phase III trial result. Not every mRNA-vaccine candidate will succeed."

Nature News adds that a handful of other Chinese-developed mRNA-based vaccines are also in trials.

Filed under

COVID-19
Breaking News
The Scan

mRNA-Based Vaccine on the Way in China

China may soon have its own mRNA-based vaccine, according to Nature News.

Arranged Killing, Fraud Alleged by Prosecutors

The Wall Street Journal reports that prosecutors allege that the co-founder of a biotech arranged to have a business associate who threatened to expose him as a fraud killed.

Whirlwind Decade of CRISPR

The New York Times looks back at the 10 years since the University of California, Berkeley's Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues published their CRISPR paper.

PNAS Papers on Blue Cone Monochromacy Structural Variants, HIV-1 Mutant, T-ALL

In PNAS this week: structural variants linked to blue cone monochromacy, HIV-1 variants affecting the matrix protein p17, and more.