Logo

Motor Aging Target Found in Worm Model Organism

Jul 12, 2023

In PLOS Biology, researchers from Sichuan University and the Huazhong University of Science and Technology report on an approach that shows promise for stretching out healthy lifespan and dialing down motor aging in Caenorhabditis elegans. Using a genome-wide RNA interference screen, the team searched for genes influencing motor aging in the worm model organism, highlighting a set of nearly three dozen suspected regulators that included the PI3-kinase VPS-34. The findings pointed to a motor function-related regulatory role for VPS-34 in older C. elegans — a pattern that appeared to reflect the gene's inhibitory influence on neurotransmission in older motor neurons. Similarly, the authors saw enhanced neurotransmission and improved muscle function in worms and mice with VPS-34 levels that were dialed down genetically or using inhibitory drugs. "Global increase of life expectancy is rarely accompanied by increased health span, calling for a greater understanding of age-associated behavioral decline," the authors explain, noting that "our genome-wide screening revealed an evolutionarily conserved, actionable target to delay motor aging and prolong health span."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Subset of Colorectal Cancer Cases in Younger Individuals Linked to Rare Germline Methylation

A Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network paper suggests testing for germline MLH1 methylation may be called for in some mismatch repair deficient CRC cases.

Extinct Butterfly Sequences Provide Look at Relationships, Waning Population Warning Signs

A comparative genomics study in eLife provides a look at the relationships between the Xerces Blue butterfly and other species, while flagging genomic signs of dwindling populations.

Motor Aging Target Found in Worm Model Organism

Researchers in PLOS Biology describe slower motor aging and improved neurotransmission when the PI3-kinase enzyme VPS-34 is inhibited in worms or mice.

Bidirectional Spillover of SARS-CoV-2 Between Humans, White-Tailed Deer

A new paper in Nature Communications shows spillover of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to white-tailed deer and back to humans.