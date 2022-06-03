More Retracted

A cancer researcher, formerly at Weill Cornell Medicine, has had a total 20 papers retracted, according to Retraction Watch.

It adds that the journal Cancer Prevention Research has now retracted nine papers that came out of Andrew Dannenberg's group, in addition to 11 articles from other cancer journals that were previously retracted. Retraction Watch notes that Kotha Subbaramaiah is a co-author on all of the newly retracted papers and that both Dannenberg and Subbaramaiah left Cornell in late 2020 or early 2021.

One of the new retraction notices at Cancer Prevention Research says there is evidence of data falsification in two images, both of which were prepared by Subbaramaiah, while another notice says one figure, again prepared by Subbaramaiah, also shows signs of data falsification or fabrication.

Retraction Watch adds that Cornell has forwarded findings from its investigation to the US Office of Research Integrity and that Dannenberg's lawyer tells it that he "did not generate the problematic data nor prepare the figures" and thought at publication that "those data were valid and reliable."