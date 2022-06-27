More Proposed for Federal Research

Congressional spending committees are seeking to increase federal research funding for 2023, according to Science. It notes, though, that the panels' current recommendations often do not reach — except for the National Institutes of Health where they exceed — the amounts requested by the Biden Administration.

Currently, House of Representatives panels are calling for about a $783 million increase in funding for the National Science Foundation, about half of the 19 percent increase the Biden Administration requested, Science says. Meanwhile, it adds that National Institute of Standards and Technology labs would receive a 12 percent increase in funding, rather than 15 percent, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency would receive $4 million in funding, rather than $4.1 million.

The NIH, by contrast, would receive more than $47.4 billion in funding, which Science notes is a $2.5 billion increase to its budget. That, it adds, includes budget increases for specific programs like the Cancer Moonshot effort. NIH would also receive $2.75 billion for the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) group within NIH, it adds.

Science adds that these panels' Senate counterparts have not yet begun their budgeting process.