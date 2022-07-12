Logo

Meta-Analysis Measures Genetic Testing, Genetic Counseling Use in Heart Disease Patients

Jul 12, 2022

Genetic counseling appears to improve satisfaction with genetic testing in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients and their family members, according to a study looking at uptake of recommended genetic testing and related patient-reported outcomes. As they report in the Journal of Genetic Counseling, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and other centers in the US and Canada performed a meta-analysis that included thousands of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients and/or potentially at-risk family members from four dozen prior studies. "Approximately half to three-quarters of patients with [hypertrophic cardiomyopathy] and their relatives undergo genetic testing or cascade screening," the authors write, noting that genetic counseling was linked to improved patient-reported outcomes after testing, while positive- or negative genetic test results did not seem to significantly sway satisfaction or patient-reported outcomes.

