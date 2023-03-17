Logo

Meta AI Computer Model Rapidly Predicts Hundreds of Millions of Metagenomic Proteins

Mar 17, 2023

Using a large language model for predicting protein structures, researchers from Meta AI have built a database containing the predicted atomic-level structures for hundreds of millions of metagenomic proteins. According to the researchers, the model — called ESMFold — can make protein predictions up to 60 times faster than other predictors including DeepMind's AlphaFold2, but with nearly the same accuracy, enabling large-scale structural characterization of vast collections of metagenomic proteins. As reported in Science this week, the team has used ESMFold to predict structures for more than 617 million metagenomic protein sequences, including more than 225 million that are predicted with high confidence, to create the open-access ESM Metagenomic Atlas. "Structure prediction at the scale of evolution can open a deep view into the natural diversity of proteins and accelerate the discovery of protein structures and functions," the authors write.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

CRISPR Screens Reveal Heart Attack-Linked Gene

Researchers in PLOS Genetics have used CRISPR screens to home in on variants associated with coronary artery disease that affect vascular endothelial function.

Meta AI Computer Model Rapidly Predicts Hundreds of Millions of Metagenomic Proteins

Meta AI researchers describe in Science a new large language model that can predict the structures of millions of metagenomic proteins.

Hutch Team Develops Platform for Assessing Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Mutations

The approach described in Cell relies on lentiviral pseudotyping for mutational scanning, which the researchers applied to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Potential New Therapeutic Target for Rheumatoid Arthritis Discovered

Researchers report in the American Journal of Human Genetics that SNPs implicated in rheumatoid arthritis often regulate the expression of the inflammation-related SPRED2 gene.