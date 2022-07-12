Logo

Malaria Risk Muted in African Individuals Carrying Expression-Related SNPs

Jul 12, 2022

Editor's Note: The article described below is not yet available at the PNAS site but is scheduled to be posted this week.

For a paper set to appear in PNAS this week, a National Institutes of Health-led team looks at ties between malaria vulnerability and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) class I allotype-related expression of TAPBP, a gene coding for a peptide-loading complex component called tapasin that contributes to cell surface peptide presentation. After identifying SNPs linked to TAPBP expression in transcription factor and microRNA binding sites in individuals of African ancestry, the researchers attempted to untangle the impacts of these variants on malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum susceptibility and malaria risk. The two TAPBP expression-related SNPs "associated with lower Plasmodium falciparum parasite prevalence and lower incidence of clinical malaria, specifically among individuals carrying tapasin-dependent HLA-I allotypes, presumably by augmenting peptide loading," the authors report, "whereas tapasin-independent allotypes associated with relative protection, regardless of imputed TAPBP [messenger RNA] expression levels."

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Malaria Risk Muted in African Individuals Carrying Expression-Related SNPs

Two variants found in individuals with African ancestry were linked to enhanced tapasin-coding gene expression, providing a look at human leukocyte antigen class I-related malaria risk.

PNAS Study Digs Into Distinct Epigenetic Effects of SOX9 Transcription Factor in Brain Cancers

Researchers saw distinct Sox9 transcription factor interactions with histone deactylase enzyme complex players in high-grade gliomas or ependymomas, leading to varied epigenetics.

Meta-Analysis Measures Genetic Testing, Genetic Counseling Use in Heart Disease Patients

A meta-analysis suggests genetic counseling can improve patient-reported outcomes in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients and family members who receive genetic testing.

PLOS Genetics Paper Presents Potential Protective Locus for Alzheimer's in African Ancestry Individuals

A chromosome 19 locus appeared to dial down the risk of Alzheimer's disease in individuals carrying risky versions of the APOE gene.