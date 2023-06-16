Logo

Maize Assembly Goes Telomere to Telomere

Jun 16, 2023

A China Agricultural University-led team has generated a telomere-to-telomere genome assembly of the maize genome. The maize genome is known to be highly repetitive — it is estimated to contain  with more than 80 percent repetitive sequences — making it a model for complex genomes as well as a key crop. As they report in Nature Genetics, the researchers used a combination of ultralong Oxford Nanopore Technology and PacBio HiFi reads to put together their assembly of the 10 chromosomes of the Mo17 inbred maize line. In all, the assembly generated is 2,178.6 Mb in size with a high base accuracy, the researchers report. In particular, they note that they were able to disentangle various highly repetitive sequences. For instance, they generated complete assemblies for all the centromeres as well as for the entire nucleolus organizer region, which contains some 3,000 rDNA copies. With this assembly, the researchers write in their paper that they "[aimed] to uncover the complex genomic 'dark matter' and to decode the extraordinary repetitive regions of higher plant genomes.

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Fly Single-Nucleus Transcriptome Map Shows Effects of Aging

Researchers in Science present a single-nucleus transcriptome map of Drosophila melanogaster tissues from across its lifespan.

Maize Assembly Goes Telomere to Telomere

Researchers in Nature Genetics describe their telomere-to-telomere assembly of the 10 chromosomes of the Mo17 inbred maize line.

Functional Catalog of β-Sarcoglycan Alterations Aims to Help Interpret Uncertain Variants

A Journal of Clinical Investigation study examines the functional effects of gene alterations on the limb-girdle muscular dystrophy-linked β-sarcoglycan.

Vaginal Microbiota Transfers Boost C-Section Infants' Gut Microbiome Maturation

Vaginal microbiota transfers may also influence C-section newborns' early development, a new study in Cell Host & Microbe reports.