Logo

Macular Degeneration Regulatory Risk Contributors Found

Jan 18, 2023

In PLOS Biology, researchers from Tel Aviv University and other centers in Israel report on findings from a tissue-specific transcription factor-based approach for untangling regulatory shifts behind adult-onset macular degeneration (AMD), an eye condition that affects the retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE). With RNA sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing, and other analyses of human embryonic stem cell-derived RPE cells, the team focused in on a regulatory module that includes the LHX2 and OTX2 transcription factors — a regulatory region that was subsequently linked to TRPM1 expression and to a known AMD-associated locus through expression quantitative trait locus, ATAC-seq, and reporter assay analyses. "Through functional and genomic analyses, we reveal that LHX2 functions upstream and together with OTX2 on shared genomic regions (cistrome) in regulation of target genes," the authors report, adding that "intersecting the map of the LHX2-OTX2 bound cistrome with published genomic data on AMD revealed a causal non-coding risk SNP that acts by altering TRPM1 expression in the RPE through the modulation of LHX2 binding to its promoter."

Filed under

Gene Expression & RNA Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Macular Degeneration Regulatory Risk Contributors Found

With transcriptomic profiling in an affected tissue type, researchers in PLOS Biology track down tissue-specific transcription factors linked to age-related macular degeneration.

Team Sees Tight Transmission Bottlenecks for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Lineages

Using deep sequence data for SARS-CoV-2 isolates from 65 households, researchers in Nature Communications compare transmission bottlenecks for variant-of-concern or non-VOC SARS-CoV-2 lineages.

Study Follows Evolutionary Fitness Effects of Loss-of-Function Mutations

Researchers in eLife estimate the evolutionary fitness effects of heterozygous LOF variants in autosomal and X-linked genes in more than 55,800 individuals.

Lung Function Linked to Locus Moderated by Smoking Exposure, Methylation in Urban Children

Tobacco exposure-related methylation levels appear to mediate lung function risk at a chromosome 14 site associated with lung function in a genome-wide association study in PLOS Genetics.