Logo

Links Found Between ADHD, Altered Gut Mycobiome

Apr 05, 2023

In a paper appearing in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, a team from Taiwan compares gut microbial community features of dozens of children with or without attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), focusing on fungal components making up the mycobiome. Using targeted internal transcribed spacer (ITS) region amplification and sequencing, the researchers identified fungal taxa in fecal samples from 35 children with ADHD and as many unaffected controls, identifying an overrepresentation of fungus from the Candida albicans species, Candida genus, and Ascomycota phylum in samples from ADHD-affected children, along with a decline in fungal representatives from the Basidiomycota phylum. In their follow-up cell line experiments, meanwhile, the authors found that secretions stemming from C. albicans can boost cell permeability, consistent with the so-called leaky gut hypothesis suggesting disease-related inflammation in the body and brain may occur if bacteria escape the gut and enter the bloodstream. "To the best of our knowledge, the current study is the earliest to explore differential gut mycobiome profiles using ITS sequencing between patients with ADHD and healthy control subjects," the authors report, explaining that the "human body is home to a complex and diverse microbial ecosystem, and findings from this study suggest that dysbiosis of the fungal mycobiome in ADHD can influence patient health."

Filed under

Neurological & Psychological Disorders
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Tailored Colorectal Cancer Drug Combinations Proposed with Modeling, Organoid Approach

Investigators in the Journal of Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research present a strategy to find personalized and optimized drug combinations using mathematical modeling and organoid testing.

Links Found Between ADHD, Altered Gut Mycobiome

A new study in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry suggests children with ADHD have higher-than-usual levels of gut fungi that may increase cell permeability.

DNA Maintenance Declines During Sperm Competition in Male Beetles

Sperm competition coincides with reduced genome repair and poorer progeny in male beetles followed over dozens of generations, researchers write in PLOS Biology.

Viral Heterogeneity Found in HPV-Positive Oropharyngeal Cancers

In Nature Genetics, researchers characterize oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinomas with single-cell RNA-seq, flagging varied expression features in HPV-positive tumors.